Miley Cyrus has really found her stride. On Thursday evening, the musician appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where she delivered a perfect performance of her latest single ‘Midnight Sky’, and an impossibly smokey cover of Hall & Oates 1982 track ‘Maneater’.

You’d think that ‘Maneater’ was penned with the specific intention of Miley performing it, she did such a cracker job of it. Cyrus delved into her decision to cover the track, quipping “I think it’s very important to be transparent.

“So I’m freshly single, so anyone watching that’s my future ex-husband, just knows, I told you.”

Check out Miley Cyrus cover ‘Maneater’ live on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon:

During the interview segment, Cyrus delved into how she asked Stevie Nicks for permission to sample ‘Edge of Seventeen’ on ‘Midnight Sky’.

“I have the coolest letter ever from Stevie,” she revealed. “I sent her the song, and I said, ‘I have an alternate melody. If you don’t want me to pay tribute to you and your greatness and how much you’ve inspired me…’ And she said, ‘You can borrow from me anytime.’”

Earlier this month, Cyrus spoke to French radio station NRJ in an interview that saw her reveal the she wanted her forthcoming album to be “reflective” of the music she loves, drawing from eclectic influences like “Britney Spears to Metallica.”

“I think the first single comes with a lot of pressure because it does kind of show everyone where you’re going. But again, in my sets, I cover Britney Spears to Metallica. So my record will be reflective of who I am, which is just kind of all different pieces of inspiration and influence,” she revealed.

Check out ‘Midnight Sky’ live on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon:

Miley Cyrus has proved her rock chops for a few years now. In January last year, she delivered a cover of the Temple of the Dog song, ‘Say Hello 2 Heaven’. A cover that earned a nod from Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich, who took to Instagram to pay kudos to Cyrus for the performance, writing “Still stunned by your next level version of ‘Say Hello 2 Heaven’ for Chris! Beyond inspiring.”

Later that year Cyrus performed a cover of Metallica’s ‘Nothing Else Matters’ live at Glastonbury.