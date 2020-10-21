Miley Cyrus is back with yet another stunning cover of a classic rock track to add to her repertoire. This time she’s tried her hand at the 2009 Pearl Jam classic ‘Just Breathe.’

The cover was recorded as part of Cyrus’ MTV Unplugged “Backyard Sessions.” It marks the second time the pop icon has appeared on Unplugged, following her previous performance back in 2014.

Cyrus’ performance of ‘Just Breathe’ doesn’t stray too far from the original — though it’s anything but boring. Miley’s voice that sounds as if it has been through a hundred years of heartache feels so much like it was meant to cover this sentimental ballad.

This instalment of the series also saw Cyrus delivery a smoky cover of Britney Spears’ track ‘Gimme More.’ A dancefloor banger that Miley transformed into a country-tinged crooner. Her versatility as an artist has never been more apparent.

Check out Miley Cyrus covering ‘Just Breathe’ by Pearl Jam:

Last week, on Saturday, October 17th, Cyrus appeared at the National Independent Venue Association’s ‘Save Our Stages Fest’ in Los Angeles.

Cyrus and her band took to iconic Hollywood venue Whisky a Go-Go where they delivered a cover of the Cranberries’ 1994 classic ‘Zombie’, and The Cure’s landmark track ‘Boys Don’t Cry’. Miley also cracked off an excellent performance of her latest single, the Stevie Nicks-indebted ‘Midnight Sky’.

The Cranberries took to Twitter to praise Cyrus for her take on their beloved track.

“We were delighted to hear of Miley Cyrus’ cover of ‘Zombie’ at the Whisky a Go Go #SOSFEST in LA at the weekend,” wrote the band.

“It’s one of the finest covers of the song that we’ve heard. We think Dolores would be very impressed!”

Cyrus has been on a winning-streak in the way of consistently delivering smashing covers of classic rock tracks. Over the past few months we’ve seen her put her spin on classics like Hall & Oates’ ‘Maneater’, Blondie’s ‘Heart of Glass’, and more. You can find a list of all our favourite Miley Cyrus covers here.