Miley Cyrus belted out a banger ‘Zombie’ cover for the #SaveOurStages Fest that seriously impressed The Cranberries.

Between CXLOE and Miley Cyrus, it seems like ‘Zombie’ by The Cranberries is ‘the’ song to cover right now, as it should be as it is a goddamn rock classic.

Needless to say that the Cranberries are probably having a ball seeing all these artists covering their biggest song, but it seems like the band are especially impressed with Cyrus’ rendition of their 1994 hit.

Days after Cyrus performed a hard-hitting rendition of ‘Zombie’ from Whisky A Go Go in Los Angeles as part of the virtual #SaveOurStages Fest, which is a fundraiser aiming to preserve grassroots music venues affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Cranberries took to Twitter to express their love of Cyrus’ cover.

“We were delighted to hear of Miley Cyrus’ cover of ‘Zombie’ at the Whisky a Go Go #SOSFEST in LA at the weekend,” wrote the band.

“It’s one of the finest covers of the song that we’ve heard. We think Dolores would be very impressed!”

A cover of ‘Zombie’ so good that the late and great Delores O’Riordan would be impressed?

Damn, that’s some high praise indeed.

It was only a month ago when the Cranberries paid tribute to O’Riordan on what would’ve been the legendary singer’s 49th birthday, writing on Facebook: “Happy Birthday Dolores, you’re in our thoughts and in our hearts, always.”

One wonders what she would’ve thought about all these recent covers of ‘Zombie’ and the enduring legacy of the song and the Cranberries. Positively we imagine.

With her recent run of well-received covers, which includes Pink Floyd, Blondie, Hall & Oates, and Britney Spears, it goes without saying that Miley Cyrus is going through the best run of her career and we’re here for every second of it while it lasts.

Check out Miley Cyrus performing ‘Zombie’ by The Cranberries: