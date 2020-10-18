The only thing that has kept me sane these past few months has been Miley Cyrus and her series of excellent covers.

On Saturday, October 17th, Cyrus appeared at the National Independent Venue Association’s ‘Save Our Stages Fest’ in Los Angeles.

Miley and her band took to iconic Hollywood venue Whisky a Go-Go where they delivered a cover of the Cranberries’ 1994 classic ‘Zombie,’ and The Cure’s landmark track ‘Boys Don’t Cry.’ Miley also cracked off an excellent performance of her latest single, the Stevie Nicks-indebted ‘Midnight Sky.’

Cyrus has been on a winning-streak in the way of consistently delivering smashing covers of classic rock tracks. Over the past few months we’ve seen her put her spin on classics like Hall & Oates’ ‘Maneater’, Blondie’s ‘Heart of Glass’, and more. You can find a list of all our favourite Miley Cyrus covers here.

Check out Miley Cyrus perform Live from Whisky a Go Go:

Miley isn’t the only artist to have given the beloved The Cranberries hit the covers treatment. Last week, for triple j’s Like A Version, Sydney songwriter CXLOE gave the track a brooding alt-pop twist.

“I remember listening to it around the house and driving around with my dad just blasting it — I thought one day it would be a dream to play, so this is the perfect opportunity to do it,” explained CXLOE of her choice to cover the track.

“It has the darkness to it as well as the catchy melodies. I inspire to write songs like that, so I just fell in love with it. We really wanted to flip it on its head as much as we could, and I’m a huge Hans Zimmer fan — I love Blade Runner, Tenet — I wanted to draw inspiration from those soundtracks and make it as cinematic as possible.”

Check out CXLOE performing ‘Zombie’ by The Cranberries: