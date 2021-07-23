In news that’s sure to get 90’s hip hop fans all up in a twist, a recently surfaced unreleased track sees Nas diss 2Pac.

Although his main nemesis in his career was infamously, of course, Notorious B.I.G., 2Pac still had plenty of ammo left for other East Coast stars, including Nas.

And now it seems that he had a little something to send back in retaliation. As per Complex, the song ‘Real N***as’ by Nas himself was just discovered on the internet last month. It seems to come from around the time Nas released his seminal sophomore record It Was Written in 1996.

The track is filled with bars aimed directly at 2Pac, including a reference to the .44 caliber pistol that was the co-star of 2Pac’s ‘Hit ‘Em Up’ diss track.

“From tube socks in Timbs to blue rocks and Benz/Who got the ends, the type of n***a 2Pac pretends/To all n***as who shine, guess who got revenge/I won’t showboat, my flow choke you,” he spits elsewhere in the hard-hitting track.

It makes a lot of sense considering just how much 2Pac targeted poor Nas over the years. The legendary rapper was always firing shots his way, and he felt that Nas imitated his lifestyle with lyrics from ‘The Message’, which appeared to fictionalise 2Pac’s Quad Studios shooting. He even got a namedrop diss in ‘Against All Odds’.

Check out ‘Against All Odds’ by 2Pac:

Jay-Z is also rumoured to have recorded a rebuttal diss at 2Pac (2Pac didn’t spare him back in the either) but I highly doubt we’ll ever get the chance to hear that track, alas.

Is there a clear winner in the battle of the disses? Whose is better, Nas or 2Pac’s?

Check out ‘Real N***as’ by Nas: