For the comic book-loving heavy metal fan in your life, the Iron Maiden and Marvel merchandise collaboration has arrived just in time for Christmas.

One of Marvel’s most ambitious crossovers ever, the unique new collection collates the universes of both brands, including iconic Marvel characters as well as the band’s Eddie character.

There’s a black jumper with the words ‘Stranger In A Strange Land’ (a classic Iron Maiden song) and an image of Deadpool on it; there’s a white t-shirt featuring both Wolverine and Eddie. Other characters from Marvel such as Venom and Thanos also appear, as do some of the band’s iconic album and single covers.

“Eddie has long stood shoulder to shoulder with the greatest super-heroes and we’re also pretty proud of the Worlds we created for his many incarnations – from battlefields to Egyptian tombs to frozen icescapes or futuristic cities,” Rod Smallwood, Iron Maiden’s manager, explained in a statement.

“Juxtaposing some of the most recognisable characters in pop art and comic book culture into planet Maiden has been an ambition of ours for years and working with Marvel and their unparalleled character-based IP is the perfect fit in this day & age.”

He continued: “To see such iconic characters alongside Eddie is something our fans have discussed for years and we think that the twist of placing Venom, Thanos, Thor or Deadpool in our Maiden worlds will excite fans of both cultures.”

You can check out the full Iron Maiden x Marvel collection at ironmaiden.com.

It’s just the latest cool heavy metal-meets-iconic pop culture product crossover. In November, Metallica unveiled their own version of the classic Clue board game. A toilet bowl made in the likeness of Lars Ulrich was also unveiled, but the less said about that the better.

For more on this topic, follow the Metal Observer.