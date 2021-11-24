Metallica and their fans really love a good bit of merchandise and the latest might be one of the best yet.

The metal legends have partnered with the classic board game Clue. “We’re partnering with the iconic American mystery game to bring you Metallica Clue!” the band wrote on Instagram as they introduced the creation. I always thought a song like ‘Enter Sandman’ was the perfect soundtrack for a murder mystery.

The description on Metallica’s official website sounds intriguing. “Picture this: The band and crew are back at HQ to record Metallica’s next album, but with all the excitement, a key piece of equipment has gone missing! As the hours tick by, the group grows more and more eager to begin.

They decide to split up and scour the building for any trace of their missing equipment. Find out WHAT piece has gone missing, WHERE it’s hiding, and WHO finds it so the recording session can get back on track!”

The available players are Papa Het, Duder, Mr. Ripper, Dr. Groove, The Engineer, Col. William. Guitar, bass, snare drum, wah pedal, microphone, and computer are the pieces of equipment included in the game.

The Metallica Clue board game was designed by the artist Maxx242, who shared the story behind the game. “We were mostly given the specs for the production of the game, as well as the storyline, which is very similar to the classic game,” he said. “Oh, I did receive images of their headquarters. That was awesome to see.

Even with such an elaborate project, the Metallica team always allows us artists to add to their story and just create and be artists. It was an amazing experience to help create this game with them.”

You can check out the Metallica Clue board game and buy it in time for Christmas at Metallica.com.

For more on this topic, follow the Metal Observer.