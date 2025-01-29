Legendary star Cher has hinted that she may be returning to Australia soon.

In a new interview with the Herald Sun in support of a new Uber Eats campaign, the singer said: “When the new album comes out, I’ll probably be coming (to Australia).”

In true Cher fashion, she added the tease, “You can never tell what I’m going to do.”

The album in question is slated to be her final ever studio record. Over an illustrious 60-year career, Cher has released a whopping 27 albums.

Millions remember the hits such as “I Got You Babe”, “Believe”, “Strong Enough” and “The Shoop Shoop Song”.

Cher last performed in Melbourne in 2018 for her Here We Go Again tour, which followed 13 years after a global farewell tour.

She praised her partner Alexander Edwards, a record company executive and music producer, for his contribution to the upcoming final record, “My boyfriend is a great producer. He’s really smart and he’s picked the best songs.”

She continued, “He’s an amazing person, an amazing father. This has been really great for me, at a time that I never expected it.”

Today, in a humorous ad for food delivery brand Uber Eats Australia, Cher has learnt to “take the piss” just like Australians.

In the ad, Cher honours her 1989 heavy-hitter “Turn Back Time” and its music video, plus makes light of her own appearance.

She is shown ordering a time machine via the Uber Eats app, where upon receiving it is transported not to the 1980s, but the 1680s.

A local bewildered onlooker says, “She’s both young and old at the same time.” Cher is subsequently condemned to the stake as a witch.

“It makes fun of everything I’ve done and who I am,” Cher told the Herald Sun. “I don’t care; funny is funny.”

Australians Roger Davies and Linsday Scott co-manage the superstar, influencing Cher to be less serious and be able to laugh at herself.

“I’m always taking the piss,” Cher said. “I take the piss out of myself, and everybody else. I’m serious, but sometimes you need a sense of humour … to keep you going and makes you feel like, whatever’s happening, it’s OK.”

The 78 year-old shared that age or appearance has never brought her down due to her late mother Georgia Holt’s advice.

“My mother always said, ‘If you don’t pay attention to age, it won’t pay attention to you,’” Cher said.

Australians now should be paying attention to the confirmation of an Australian tour, in time for her final ever album and its circuit.