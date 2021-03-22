Get the latest Classic Rock news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more

Content warning: this article about Chester Bennington discusses depression and suicide. If you are concerned about the mental health of yourself or a loved one, seek support and information by calling Lifeline on 13 11 14.

Chester Bennington’s widow Talinda Bennington has shared a family video in honour of his 45th birthday.

Taking to Instagram, Talinda posted a clip of her late husband dancing to ‘Gangham Style’ with their now 15-year-old son.

“Happy Birthday… you would have been 45 and yes, Tyler would have you doing this dance again!” she captioned the post.

“This life without you never gets easier or less painful. We miss you dearly. We will celebrate you in so many ways today…Tyler teaching the girls and I this dance will be just one. We love you forever.”

The Linkin Park frontman, who died in 2017, had three children with Talinda, as well as three others from previous relationships.

Off the back of Bennington’s death, Talinda co-founded the mental health awareness campaign 320 Changes Direction. In a 2020 interview with 63Magazine, she explained that she believes Bennington was affected by the stigma surrounding mental health issues.

“In our household, there was a lot of shame and embarrassment around any sort of mental struggle that Chester would have,” she said.

“Going to a therapist was seen as shameful, or the need to take medication made him feel that something was wrong with him. If he would had lived in a society where we had spoken more openly about it, and if there were just more common knowledge about everything, I feel like things may have turned out differently.”

Check out Talinda Bennington’s post for Chester Bennington’s birthday: