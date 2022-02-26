Chief Keef has responded to going viral due to – genuinely – Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

For some reason, the Chicago drill rapper’s name started trending this week after Vladimir Putin and Russia launched an attack on Ukraine. Memes of Chief Keef being sent to Ukraine to aid in defending the country from invasion began spreading on social media, seemingly an ode to his toughness.

And he seems to approve of it all. “On the way to Ukraine,” Chief Keef wrote on Instagram, accompanied by emojis of a person walking and running and a gun.

While Chief Keef probably isn’t going to actually go to the embattled country, the memes will undoubtedly continue (see below). “Live footage of chief keef pulling up to ukraine,” wrote someone on Twitter. “Russian soldiers when they see popular south side rapper Chief Keef being deployed in the Ukraine battlefield,” tweeted someone else.

Chief Keef’s own Instagram post drew a bemused response from his followers. “Man go to sleep,” commented someone. “Bruh took the memes seriously,” laughed someone else. “Dumbass,” was the succinct response of another.

Love Hip Hop? Get the latest Hip Hop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

He isn’t the only hip hop star to comment on the current conflict. Gunna made a call for peace on Twitter. “We pushing Peace,” he wrote, a play on his ‘Pushin P’ hit. “Russia ain’t ready for the Whore Machine,” warned Freddie Gibbs.

One celebrity who is actually in Ukraine is Sean Penn. The actor and humanitarian is in the country making a documentary on the impending war, meeting with Ukrainian officials and military in the process.

The office of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy issued a statement via the Ukrainian embassy praising Penn, who “specially came to Kyiv to record all the events that are currently happening in Ukraine and to tell the world the truth about Russia’s invasion of our country.”

For more on this topic, follow the Hip Hop Observer.

BREAKING NEWS: Chief Keef has arrived in the Ukraine! pic.twitter.com/nGrqbC1J9u — dior (@theyounggunner7) February 25, 2022