Kanye West, it’s fair to say, has done a lot in the U.S. over the last few decades. Maybe that’s why he’s set his sights on taking his empire to Russia.

As reported by Billboard, Ye is planning a little trip to Eastern Europe to meet with the country’s president Vladimir Putin. The news comes from the hip hop mogul’s “confidant and strategic advisor” Ameer Sudan, who’s been pictured with Ye before (see below). As well as conducting business matters in Russia, Ye’s also reportedly planning to hold several Sunday Services in the country.

Sudan believes that the rapper will be spending “a lot of time” in Russia in the future, with it set to become a “second home” for him. Sudan is even reportedly already working with attorney Scott Balber on travel arrangements. The pair are allegedly “acting as liaisons” between Ye and Aras Agalarov, a real estate developer with known ties to Donald Trump.

“I had a great weekend with you and your family,” Trump said in an Associated Press-cited tweet directed at Aras back in 2013. “You have done a FANTASTIC job. TRUMP TOWER-MOSCOW is next. EMIN was WOW!”

@BOSS777 Ameer Sudan made it to Atlanta pic.twitter.com/qziw1QoeTy — ye (@kanyewest) October 2, 2020

Given his previous support for Trump and now his eagerness to meet Putin, Ye clearly loves a political strongman or two. He actually referred to himself as “Young Putin” last November in an interview with Drink Champs.

While he waits on getting to Russia, Ye dropped a new music video this week for the Donda cut ‘Heaven and Hell’. Featuring a dark aesthetic containing masked figures and floating bodies, it also doubled as an advertisement for the Yeezy Gap collection.

A trailer for the upcoming Netflix documentary on him was also released this week: the three-part Jeen-Yuhs is set to hit the streaming platform on February 16th.

