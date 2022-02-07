Gunna has attempted to downplay his recent cryptocurrency controversy, insisting that his Twitter was “hacked.”

On Monday, January 31st, the rapper sent out a tweet detailing the launch of a new cryptocurrency called PushinPETH. “Ay @pushinpeth making a crypto metaverse for us! @shanemooncharts backing the project, I know this is gonna fly. IM TAKING THIS TO THE MOON JOIN THE TELEGRAM HERE,” he wrote.

Gunna’s new album, DS4Ever, released last month, features a song called ‘Pushin P’. After the titular phrase started to go viral following its release, the Gunna cryptocurrency of the same name seemed to play on the term’s popularity.

It didn’t take long for fans to question the validity and motives of Gunna and his new cryptocurrency though. Many called it a rug pull scam, providing evidence to back up their claims.

For anyone not in the loop, a rug pull is a financial term used to describe a scenario in which immediately upon the release of an asset its value sees meteoric growth before the initial investors quickly pull out and the asset crashes.

One Twitter user, @zachxbt, was quick to recognise this behavior and drew attention to the situation and provided receipts to match. After the self-proclaimed ‘On-chain sleuth’ called out this rug pull, other Twitter users came forward to voice their own displeasure at Gunna’s actions.

All may not be as first seemed though. In a new tweet posted on Tuesday, February 8th, Gunna has attempted to explain away what happened as an act of hacking.

“To my followers and fans ! I didn’t know anything about this ”pushin peth” Scam,” he wrote. “Someone hacked my twitter and I immediately deleted the tweet! I would never co sign any fraud or scams privately or publicly! And I’m extremely sorry to anyone how was scammed!”

