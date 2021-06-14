11-year-old musical prodigy Nandi Bushell is back at it again, this time sharing her take on ‘Numb’ by Linkin Park.

The talented drummer revealed that she decided to cover the band after recently discovering their music for the first time.

“I discovered @linkinpark week! So many great songs! So this is #numetal! I like the keyboards and the DJ scratching,” Bushell tweeted.

She continued: “#chesterbennington had such an incredible voice. He sang with real #power. Loving your work.”

Shortly after Bushell posted the clip, Linkin Park shared her tweet, writing: “Wow, this is awesome,” followed by the applause and fire emojis.

Linkin Park is just the latest musical act to have sung Bushell’s praises, with the likes of Dave Grohl, Red Hot Chili Peppers and Muse all having given her props previously.

In 2021 alone, Bushell has offered up covers of rock classics like Blur’s ‘Song 2’, Led Zeppelin’s ‘Immigrant Song’, My Chemical Romance’s ‘Welcome to the Black Parade’, The Who’s ‘My Generation’, Red Hot Chili Peppers’ ‘Under the Bridge’ and Slipknot’s ‘Duality’.

After uploading her rendition of ‘Duality’ late last month, Slipknot’s drummer Jay Weinberg declared that Bushell was “always crushing it!”

“You’re the best, Nandi!!” he wrote.

Check out Nandi Bushell performing ‘Numb’ by Linkin Park: