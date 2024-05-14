In case you missed it, Childish Gambino has announced a tour of Australia and New Zealand alongside the surprise release of his new album, Atavista.

Donald Glover will bring his musical project to Auckland, Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, and Perth in January and February of next year, accompanied by special guest Amaarae.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Monday, May 20th via ticketmaster.co.nz or ticketek.com.au

The tour announcements comes after the unexpected release of Atavista, which features reimagined versions of tracks from Childish Gambino’s previous album, 3.15.20, which reached #11 on the ARIA Albums Chart. Glover’s second studio album as Childish Gambino, Because the Internet, became certified Gold in Australia.

To celebrate his Down Under return and album release, here are five standout tracks in no particular order:

“Redbone”

From Awaken, My Love!, his third album as Childish Gambino, comes one of Glover’s standout tracks: a woozy funk-soul ballad infused with paranoia, love, fear, infidelity, and, of course, wokeness. “Stay woke!” he shouts on the hook, borrowing the catch-all phrase.

“This Is America”

Gambino’s magnum opus. The song and provocative Hiro Murai-directed video deliver powerful messaging on race, gun violence in America, and the entertainment industry at large. Since its release in 2018, fans and critics alike have delved deep into dissecting its dense references and debating its meaning.

“Feels Like Summer”

A prime example of Glover’s impressive duality in his music. “Feels Like Summer” sounds like a laid-back summer jam at first, but it cleverly calls out global challenges we’re facing beneath its sunny surface.

“IV. Sweatpants”

Glover’s quintessential hype anthem: “Don’t be mad ‘cause I’m doin’ me better than you doin’ you.” Confident, witty, and packed with references from A$AP Rocky to IKEA, Jeff Goldblum’s The Fly to Sofia Coppola. Incredible lines abound, including “Yeah, you got some silverware, but really, are you eatin’ though? Breakfast, lunch and dinner’s for beginners, you ain’t even know.”

“Me and Your Mama”

The slow-burning opener of Awaken, My Love! showcases Glover’s plush falsetto, descending into a six-minute blend of roaring blues, tambourine, and electrifying electric guitar.