Childish Gambino has cancelled his Australian and New Zealand tour, originally slotted for January and February, as he continues to recover from recent surgery.

The rapper – aka Donald Glover – scrapped dates across the US and Europe earlier this year for the same reasons, but there were hopes his local dates wouldn’t be impacted.

Sadly, that has also turned out to be the case, with Gambino contacting ticketholders with the cancellation news earlier today.

“Unfortunately, my path to recovery is taking longer than expected,” he said.

“The upcoming concerts in Australia and New Zealand are cancelled. One of the last things I’d ever want to do is disappoint my fans.

“I really appreciate the support you have shown and know that I will do what I can to give u an exceptional experience when the time is right. Thank you.”

Promoters Frontier Touring have updated the tour page on their website confirming the cancellation.

“Tickets will be automatically refunded in full (including refundable ticket purchase, if relevant) to the original payment method used for purchase and patrons do not need to take any action,” the promoter stated.

Glover’s health concerns spiked after a show in New Orleans. He revealed last month on X that he had “ailment” which required surgery.

“After my show in New Orleans, I went to the hospital in Houston to make sure of an ailment that had become apparent.

After being assesed, it became clear i would not perform that night, and after more tests, i could not perform the rest of the US tour in the time asked. As of now I have surgery scheduled and need time out to heal.

My path to recovery is something I need to confront seriously.”

The impacted dates for the Australia and New Zealand tour are:

Tuesday, January 28th

Spark Arena, Auckland, NZ

Saturday, February 1st

Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane, QLD

Tuesday, February 4th

Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, NSW

Wednesday, February 5th

Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, NSW

Friday, February 7th

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC

Saturday, February 8th

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC

Tuesday, February 11th

RAC Arena, Perth, WA