‘Australia’s most controversial rapper’ ChillinIT has cracked over six million Spotify streams in 12 hours with his new album, Family Ties.

The tagline comes from billboards in some of the world’s biggest cities advertising the Sydney rapper’s highly-anticipated fourth album, which was released yesterday.

Now he can definitely say he’s big in Japan.

Posting to Instagram, ChillinIT (real name Blake James Turnell) celebrated his achievement by thanking his “extended family” around the world.

“I could write u some story of deep growth and chat on my experience, and me becoming a man in front of the cameras,” he wrote.

“…Big love to my extended family around the world to my brothers that I share home wit, from a kid with a crazy dream to the man with his face around the world, life’s a trip, and im proud of the man iv become, just enjoy the ride and enjoy family ties, much love to everyone!”

Since releasing his debut album Women Weed & Wordplay in 2018, ChillinIT has amassed a huge fanbase and a few mainstream news headlines, hence the “most controversial rapper” title.

They include run-ins with police and controversial views on Sydney’s lockdown.

The lead single from Family Ties showed a different side to the man who brought us ‘Henny & Reefer’.

‘Susan’s Son’ was released last month, accompanied by a video of Turnell performing the song for his mum, before presenting her with a giant cheque for $100,000.

“It’s for you because you made us the men we are,” he tells her.

“You raised five men and we love you so much, so this album is ours; our family’s. So here’s $100,000 from me to you…”

Watch ‘Susan’s Son’ by ChillinIT:

The former tradie told triple j Drive it took him a while to adjust from earning $13 an hour to a quarter of a million dollars for his first tour.

“It tends to be quite a long party,” he said.

“Took me a while to snap out of it and grow up. I’m a businessman now and I’m here to support my family.”

That family support includes helping his folks pay their mortgage, and gifting his mum with a new car.

He also donated $10,000 to women’s refuge Lou’s Place, after the ARIA top 5 success of The Octagon.

“Everything in life ties back to family for me – whether it’s friendships, business, social life – it all ties back to ‘as long as you’re family’s good, everything’s alright,” Turnell told triple j.

“[Family Ties] represents to me every single stage I’ve been through, and how all that mattered at the end is that my family is okay.”