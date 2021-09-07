Chinese social media platform Weibo has suspended over 20 K-pop stan accounts due to “irrational star-chasing behaviour”.

As reported by CNN, the suspensions are part of a broader crackdown on several elements of the entertainment industry after Chinese President Xi Jinping called for a “national rejuvenation”.

A restriction that has already come into effect is the erasure of “misbehaving” celebrities by removing their films and biographies from the Chinese internet and streaming platforms.

On top of that, CNN reports that the National Radio and TV Administration also stated that broadcasters must “put an end to sissy men and other abnormal esthetics” on TV.

Now, the Cyberspace Administration of China is aiming to impose tighter control over online celebrity fan clubs, taking specific aim at K-pop stan communities.

According to Stereogum, Weibo has spent the last month banning fan accounts for K-pop groups including NCT, Blackpink and BTS.

A BTS fan account called ‘Jimin Bar’ was banned for 60 days after its owners allegedly raised funds illegally to celebrate the upcoming birthday of group member Jimin.

Back in April, the account began crowdfunding to mark Jimin’s 26th birthday in October, raising over USD $360,000 within the first hour alone.

From there, it was decided that the Jimin Bar would collaborate with South Korean airline Jeju Air to customise the exterior of a plane with an image of Jimin from September 1st to November 30th.

Jimin Bar also arranged for flights booked on the airline throughout that time to include customised plane tickets and cups that read “Happy Jimin Day”.

On top of that, the account organised large-scale advertisements for the customised plane in publications The Times and The New York Times, NME reports.

It’s currently unknown how the Weibo ban has affected Jimin Bar’s plan, however, Weibo released a statement saying it will “deal with it seriously.”

“Weibo is strictly against the irrational support of celebrities, and is ready to take serious actions,” the statement read, as translated by Koreaboo.

It continued: “Weibo remains committed to fulfill our social and corporate responsibilities, and has strengthened our governance over fandoms in order to clean up their online conduct.”

“Once an act of supporting a celebrity is determined to be irrational, we will deal with it seriously.”

“Weibo firmly opposes such irrational star-chasing behaviour.”

