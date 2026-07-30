Chiodos will return to Australia for the first time since 2015 this November, celebrating the 20th anniversary of their debut album, All’s Well That Ends Well.

The Michigan post-hardcore band will perform their influential 2005 album in full across five Australian dates, beginning at Brisbane’s The Tivoli on Saturday, November 21st.

The tour will continue through Sydney, Melbourne and Adelaide before concluding at Perth’s Magnet House on Saturday, November 28th.

Chiodos will be joined across the tour by US post-hardcore outfit Rain City Drive and Melbourne band The Beautiful Monument.

Formed in 2001 and co-founded by vocalist Craig Owens, Chiodos became one of the defining bands of the mid-2000s post-hardcore movement with the release of All’s Well That Ends Well.

The record combined frantic breakdowns, theatrical synths, piano, soaring melodies and Owens’ distinctive vocal range, introducing enduring tracks including “Baby, You Wouldn’t Last a Minute on the Creek” and “The Words ‘Best Friend’ Become Redefined”.

The latter went on to receive Gold certification in the United States.

Owens re-recorded All’s Well That Ends Well in full in 2025 to mark the album’s 20th anniversary.

Chiodos followed their debut with 2007’s Bone Palace Ballet, which reached No. 1 on the US Billboard Independent Albums chart and No. 5 on the Billboard 200. The band later released Illuminaudio in 2010 and Devil in 2014.

After an extended hiatus, Chiodos returned to the stage at When We Were Young in 2024. The reunion was followed by sold-out shows, including a performance at the Hollywood Palladium.

The band recently began another chapter with the release of their new single, “TAPDAT”.

Rain City Drive, meanwhile, will return to Australia following their debut headline tour of the country earlier this year.

The Floridian band have accumulated tens of millions of streams since releasing their debut album, To Better Days, in 2020, and have toured alongside acts including Dance Gavin Dance, Our Last Night, Set It Off, From Ashes to New and Memphis May Fire.

Their sound blends post-hardcore riffs with melodic pop and alternative rock, helping the group attract more than one million monthly listeners on Spotify.

Completing the lineup are The Beautiful Monument, who are preparing to release their third studio album, Euphoric Thriller, on August 7th.

The Melbourne band have previously shared stages with Evanescence, Escape the Fate and Short Stack, building their music around the central message that “it’s okay not to be okay”.

Early bird pre-sale tickets will be available from 12pm local time on Monday, August 3rd. General tickets go on sale at 12pm local time on Tuesday, August 4th through Destroy All Lines.

Chiodos 2026 Australian Tour

With special guests Rain City Drive and The Beautiful Monument

General tickets on sale: Tuesday August 4th, 12:00pm local time

Tickets from destroyalllines.com

Saturday, November 21st

The Tivoli, Brisbane (18+)

Sunday, November 22nd

Metro Theatre, Sydney (Licensed All Ages)

Wednesday, November 25th

170 Russell, Melbourne (18+)

Thursday, November 26th

The Gov, Adelaide (Licensed All Ages)

Saturday, November 28th

Magnet House, Perth (18+)