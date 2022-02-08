Help choose one of the performers for Yours & Owls Festival 2022

With just a couple of months to go until the 2022 edition of Yours & Owls festival takes place, you – yes, you – hold the power to help complete the lineup by voting for the fest’s final addition.
Just last month, it was announced that Yours & Owls and don’t bore us have partnered up to offer local one local Aussie act the chance to be added to the festival lineup. A massive opportunity for any artist, it’s bound to be a huge boost for the winning act, giving them a chance to perform their massive songs – regardless of genre – for legions of salivating music fans. What better way to kick off a career, or add another huge milestone, than by saying you opened for the likes of The Jungle Giants or Ruby Fields?
Now, after numerous entries from some of the most talented acts on the local scene, it’s time to move on to the next stage. Yes, after listening to a slew of artists, don’t bore us have picked their top 25 artists who are in the running to perform at the April festival.
But that’s the easy part because now they need your help to help trim down the list to a nice round ten.
Vote on the top 25 here
With the top 25 now announced, we’ve got names in the running such as COTERIE, Woodlock, and even the mighty iiiConic. But with so much talent, promise, and energy on offer, we can’t possibly pick our favourites. So this is where you come in. All you have to do is head along to don’t bore us and start listening to the top 25 names that are in the running to play the Yours & Owls festival.
From there, you just need to rate your favourites and cross your fingers that the artists you rated highest will make it to the next round.
To keep an eye on how your favourites are going, simply visit the don’t bore us site, which will feature a live tally showing the top ten and giving an idea of who is in the running to progress to the next round.
Early next month, we’ll progress to the final round, which will see the Yours & Owls team pick their favourite act from the top ten. The winning act will then be announced in mid-to-late March after they’ve accepted their once-in-a-lifetime festival slot.
So what are you waiting for? Head on over to don’t bore us to cast your vote for who should play Yours & Owls 2022. Just think, if the artist you vote for makes it to the stage, you’ll be able to look back on this moment as they accept their (potential) debut ARIA Award and say, “I helped make that happen!”.
Check out the artists in the running to play Yours & Owls 2022
Blue Deem
Busty
COTERIE
Closure
Csöke
Deadshowws
Dubbel Drop
Dugong Jr
Elaskia
Highline
Holly Hebe
JAMO
Jess Reiss
John Lawrie & The Welcome Strangers
Locked in Lummo
Loretta
Mystic Kitō
Pirra
Sammy Honeysett
Squid the Kid
The Ritzy Kids
Week Neez
Woodlock
Young Robin
iiiConic
Saturday, April 2nd – Sunday, April 3rd, 2022
Stuart Park, Wollongong, NSW
More Info: Yours & Owls