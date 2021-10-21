Chris Brown and his ‘great’ moral compass have come out in support of NBA star Kyrie Irving, who has made the decision to forego the COVID-19 vaccine.

The basketball player’s decision has been met with wide criticism, with the Brooklyn Nets man also being barred from playing in any games in a hardline stance.

But wait, here comes Chris Brown! The R&B artist voiced his approval of Irving’s choice on his Instagram Stories on Wednesday, October 20th, as per Billboard.

“THE REAL HERO!!! I stand with my brother,” the singer wrote accompanied by a picture of the basketball star. “WHOEVER DONT LIKE IT… Go live your damn life.. ITS HIS CHOICE AND A DAMN GOOD ONE. ALWAYS IN MY BROTHERS CORNER.”

Brown has yet to reveal if he himself has been vaccinated against COVID-19 but wouldn’t that be height of irony if he had?

Irving came out as neither pro-vaccine or anti-vaccine in an Instagram Live last week. “The financial consequences, I know I do not want to even do that,” Irving said then. “But it is reality that in order to be in New York City, in order to be on a team, I have to be vaccinated. I chose to be unvaccinated, and that was my choice, and I would ask you all to just respect that choice.”

He added: “I am going to just continue to stay in shape, be ready to play, be ready to rock out with my teammates and just be part of this whole thing. This is not a political thing; this is not about the NBA, not about any organization. This is about my life and what I am choosing to do.”

Check out NBA Commissioner Adam Silver addressing the Kyrie Irving situation: