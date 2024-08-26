In a surprising turn of events, Chris Hemsworth joined Ed Sheeran onstage during his concert in Bucharest, showcasing his drumming skills on Sheeran’s hit “Thinking Out Loud.”

The unexpected collaboration was part of a sequence for Hemsworth’s docuseries Limitless, which airs on Nat Geo and Disney+. The series explores various ways to enhance life expectancy and quality through new experiences.

The performance took place last Saturday, to the delight of the 70,000 Sheeran fans in attendance. Hemsworth, known for his role as Thor in the MCU, had apparently been practicing the drums as part of a documentary segment on cognitive health and the benefits of learning a musical instrument.

Sheeran revealed in a backstage Instagram video that Hemsworth had reached out to him last December with the idea. Hemsworth expressed his anticipation for the performance, noting it would be a relief to finally put his new skills to the test in front of a live audience.

The crowd remained unaware of Hemsworth’s participation until the end of the song, after which Sheeran introduced his celebrity drummer. Following the performance, Sheeran presented Hemsworth with a “Participation Award,” a memento of his successful musical debut. Hemsworth has been an avid supporter and friend of Sheeran, attending several of his concerts over the years.

Their mutual admiration is evident, with Hemsworth praising Sheeran’s humility, kindness, and humour in a past interview with Extra. He remarked on the rarity of finding such genuine personality traits in someone of Sheeran’s fame and success. When asked about any potential musical collaboration, Hemsworth humorously declined, suggesting he’d prefer to bring Sheeran into the film industry rather than venture into singing himself.

Hemsworth isn’t Sheeran’s only famous friend. While talking to comedian Conan O’Brien on his podcast, Sheeran revealed he met Snoop Dogg backstage after performing at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne. Sheeran explained that he could not resist the opportunity to smoke up with Snoop after being introduced to him.