Snoop Dogg’s “Drop It Like It’s Hot” is pretty much a staple for any decent party. When played, everyone seems to chill out, like they’ve just taken a toke.

In that moment, I believe, everyone also fantasises about smoking up with Snoop Dogg. Sitting in his sun-drenched Los Angeles mansion surrounding by dollar bills, it’s a bucket list item waiting to be ticked off. (Unless you’ve already somehow ticketed it off, in which case, kudos and I’m jealous.)

It turns out that none other than English pop superstar Ed Sheeran did just this, making for one of the unlikeliest smoking pairings of all time.

While talking to comedian Conan O’Brien on his podcast, Sheeran revealed he met Snoop Dogg backstage after performing at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia. Sheeran said he was introduced to the hip hop icon by the Gladiator himself, Russell Crowe.

“I’ve sort of got quite close friends with Russell Crowe over the years and he is really close with Snoop Dogg,” the “Galway Girl” singer said. (A friendship I would never have predicted in a million years, but there you go.)

Sheeran explained that he could not resist the opportunity to smoke up with Snoop after being introduced; at this point, Snoop Dogg is like the dope uncle (figuratively and literally) everyone wants.

Sheeran revealed that Snoop and Crowe were in the dressing room going “blunt for blunt for blunt for blunt.” He was subsequently tempted to take part, just to be able to say he “smoked with Snoop Dogg.”

“He was like, do you want some?’ So I have a bit and I was like, ‘I don’t feel too bad, this is good.’ Then I have a bit more, and then I have a bit more, and then I have a bit more. I just remember looking at him and being like, ‘I can’t see right now,'” Sheeran recalled.

Would you mind going temporarily blind for Snoop Dogg? It would be quite the story to tell your grandchildren at least.

Sheeran lived to tell the tale and released his latest album, Autumn Variations, last month via his own Gingerbread Man Records. All tracks on the album were produced by The National’s Aaron Dessner, who famously worked with Taylor Swift on folklore and evermore.