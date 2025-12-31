A new teaser for Avengers: Doomsday has landed, and this time the spotlight swings to Chris Hemsworth, reprising his role as Thor with a surprisingly tender, emotional edge.

The short trailer opens far from the usual Marvel chaos. Instead, Thor is seen in a calm, sun-drenched forest, quietly praying to his late father Odin for the strength to protect his adopted daughter, Love. It’s a soft, intimate setup that quickly makes it clear what’s at stake for the God of Thunder this time around.

Love was introduced in Thor: Love and Thunder, and the teaser confirms she’s grown since we last saw her. In one of the clip’s most affecting moments, Thor, dressed down, battle armour nowhere in sight, leans in to kiss her forehead as she sleeps, his voiceover underscoring the looming threat that’s pulling him back into the fight.

For a quick refresher: Love is the resurrected daughter of Gorr the God Butcher, played in Love and Thunder by Christian Bale. After abandoning his crusade against the gods, Gorr revived Love and entrusted Thor to raise her as his own. Since then, she’s become his constant companion — yes, even wielding Stormbreaker.

This teaser follows last week’s first Doomsday preview, which focused on Captain America, portrayed by Chris Evans, and revealed a surprisingly domestic twist in his storyline. Together, the two teasers suggest Avengers: Doomsday is leaning into legacy, family, and what these heroes stand to lose.

Hemsworth was confirmed for Doomsday earlier this year and will face off against Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom alongside a stacked ensemble including Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Sebastian Stan, Paul Rudd, Tom Hiddleston, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke and Simu Liu.

The film also folds in the Fantastic Four cast — Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn and Ebon Moss-Bachrach — plus the Thunderbolts crew including Florence Pugh, David Harbour, Wyatt Russell, Hannah John-Kamen and Lewis Pullman.

Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

And because Doomsday clearly isn’t interested in doing things by halves, characters from Fox’s X-Men universe are jumping across too, with Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Kelsey Grammer, Alan Cumming, James Marsden, Channing Tatum and Rebecca Romijn all on board.

Watch the teaser below: