Christina Aguilera is the latest to speak out in support of fellow pop star Britney Spears amid the ‘Lucky’ singer’s fight to end her 13-year conservatorship.

After fans raised questions as to why Christina hadn’t publicly spoken out on the matter – considering the pair have known each other since their Mickey Mouse Club days – the ‘Dirrty’ songstress today took to social media to back Britney.

“These past few days I’ve been thinking about Britney and everything she is going through,” Christina’s tweet began.

“It is unacceptable that any woman, or human, wanting to be in control of their own destiny might not be allowed to live life as they wish.

“To be silenced, ignored, bullied or denied support by those “close” to you is the most depleting, devastating and demeaning thing imaginable.

“The harmful mental and emotional damage this can take on a human spirit is nothing to be taken lightly.”

ICYMI, Spears appeared in court via Zoom on Wednesday, June 24th, where she gave an emotional testimony at her conservatorship hearing to explain why she wanted the “abusive” conservatorship to end.

Love Pop? Get the latest Pop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

She revealed that she has been in “denial” and “shock” and is “traumatised” by the controlling treatment she has been subjected to.

Following the revelations, she took to Instagram to further shed light on how she was feeling following the hearing.

“I just want to tell you guys a little secret … I believe as people we all want the fairy tale life and by the way I’ve posted … my life seems to look and be pretty amazing … I think that’s what we all strive for !!!!” she wrote alongside an image of a quote attributed to Albert Einstein.

She continued: “That was one of my mother’s best traits … no matter how shitty a day was when I was younger … for the sake of me and my siblings she always pretended like everything was ok.” I’m bringing this to peoples attention because I don’t want people to think my life is perfect because IT’S DEFINITELY NOT AT ALL … and if you have read anything about me in the news this week … you obviously really know now it’s not !!!!”

For Britney’s full statement to the court, see here.

For more on this topic, follow the Pop Observer.

Check out Christina Aguilera’s tweet below: