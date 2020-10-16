Singer-songwriter Christopher Cross has offered a detailed account on his terrifying experience with coronavirus that left him paralyzed and in intensive care for 10 days.

The musician, best known for his smooth ’70s tracks ‘Sailing’ and ‘Ride Like The Wind’, sat down with CBS Sunday Morning to delve into the ordeal. The 69-year-old musician and his girlfriend both tested positive for the virus after a trip to Mexico City.

“There was some, you know, come-to-Jesus moments or whatever, where I was looking for any help I could get to through this, to get out of this thing. Because I wasn’t sure,” Cross explained.

The musician detailed that the doctors diagnosed him with Guillain-Barre Syndrome, a disease that caused his body to attack his nerves, which they believed was triggered by coronavirus.

“It was the worst 10 days of my life,” Cross says. “And I couldn’t walk, could barely move. And so, it was certainly the darkest of times for me. You know? It really was touch and go, and tough.”

In the interview, Cross detailed that he felt compelled to let the public know about the grave effects that coronavirus has on the body.

“I’m not a big celebrity, but it’s important for people to know you can get this disease,” he says. “And so, I felt it was sort of my obligation to share with people. ‘Look, this is a big deal. Like, you’ve got to wear your mask. You’ve got to take care of each other. Because, you know, this could happen to you.’”

Though the paralysis was temporary, Cross is relying on a cane to help with everyday movement — and is experiencing other residual effects.

“My walking is affected,” he says. “My speech at times can be affected. Memory is a big deal, too. Just neurologically, I’m kind of a little foggy. You know? Now I’m on medication … a nerve pain medication, which also can cause some fogginess. But until I can get off it at some point, I won’t know how clear I would be. But most people with Guillain-Barre heal about 90% to 100% over about a year. That’s what my prognosis is.”

Watch Christopher Cross performing ‘Sailing’ in 1980: