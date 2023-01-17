Indie rock favourites Circa Waves are coming to Australia in May.

The British band will visit Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne, and Perth on the upcoming tour (see full dates below). Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, January 20th at 11am local time. The pre-sale begins on Thursday, January 19th at 11am local time.

It will be Circa Waves’ first headline tour of Australia, as well as their first appearance in the country in over seven years. They’ve previously toured Down Under as a supporting act for The 1975 and The Wombats.

The tour is in support of the band’s newly released fifth studio album Never Going Under, which was chosen as triple j’s feature album. It’s the hotly-anticipated follow-up to 2020’s Sad Happy, which reached the top five of the U.K. Albums Chart (their highest-charting record to date).

“Never Going Under speaks to that uniquely modern phenomenon of genuinely not knowing what type of world our kids are going to find themselves in in 30 years,” lead singer Kieran Shudall says about the album.

“Physically, environmentally, politically we are completely in the unknown. That scares us all, but ultimately we know we can never give up on the future because how can you? The songs on the album are written differently from the previous work we’ve put out. They are written from the perspective of my son and also from my own current experience of the climate today.”

Circa Waves’ Never Going Under is out now via Lower Third/PIAS.

Circa Waves 2023 Australian Tour

Tuesday, May 23rd

Metro Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Tickets: Ticketek

Wednesday, May 24th

Princess Theatre, Brisbane, QLD

Tickets: Ticketek

Thursday, May 25th

Croxton Bandroom, Melbourne, VIC

Tickets: Oztix

Saturday, May 27th

The Rechabite, Perth, WA

Tickets: Ticketek