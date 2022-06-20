Jim Beam gives you the chance to win tickets to attend an up close and personal DJ Set by Client Liaison in Brisbane as part of their 2022 Welcome Sessions series.

Jim Beam Welcome Sessions is back for 2022 in a big way, bringing fans and artists together to create one-of-a-kind live music experiences. These one-afternoon-only events will give audiences the rare chance to experience acclaimed acts in a different facet, playing intimate sets. Music has the innate ability to bring people together and Jim Beam Welcome Sessions wants to harness this unrivalled power to ignite strong communities of music fans through unrepeatable experiences.

For the second event in the Jim Beam Welcome Sessions series, Client Liaison will be performing a DJ set on Saturday 16th of July at Buffalo Bar, Brisbane.

The Aussie duo, formed by schoolmates Monte Morgan and Harvey Miller, immediately calls your attention with a carefully built on-stage persona that mixes over the top 1980s corporate chic and good old Australian kitsch. Their music is both an homage and a parody of the sophisticated, overproduced mainstream synthpop of the ‘80s, making extensive use of drum machines, synthesizers, and staccato guitars. Their flamboyant sound serves as a nostalgic revisit to chart-toppers of decades past of the likes of George Michael, Rick Astley, or DeBarge. If your thing is suits with huge shoulder pads and callbacks to 80s hits, their show will drive you crazy.

The Buffalo Bar in Brisbane is the perfect spot for Welcome Sessions, well-known for its inviting atmosphere, delectable food and friendly service. The American-style restaurant located in the heart of the CBD is a famous hangout in Brisbane for all those who, after work, look for a good moment of relaxation with friends. Best place in town to have some drinks.

The Welcome Sessions are a celebration of live music, an event where fans get to connect with beloved musicians in a unique, intimate setting. For your chance to win one of the limited 85 x double passes, enter here. Take a friend and have an unforgettable experience with one of the best acts in the country, courtesy of Jim Beam.