After spending most of 2020 on the side lines, Client Liaison are back with their new single, ‘Intervention’.

Following the release of several singles and various other shenanigans in 2019, we haven’t really heard much from Client Liaison this year. But the duo seem intent on ending 2020 on a positive high with the release of their latest single ‘Intervention’.

Like most music releases in 2020, ‘Intervention’ was written and recorded entirely during lockdown. While some folks are using the havoc brought upon us all by the pandemic to fuel their, uh, art, Client Liaison is going in the other direction by giving us a much-needed air of positivity with ‘Intervention’.

Packed with retro 90s vibes and pop beats reminiscent of peak Michael Jackson, the lyrics of ‘Intervention’ also function as something of a rallying cry to keep your spirits up during these tough times: “Nothing’s enough when we’re thinking too much/Sometimes it’s tough but we’ll never give up.”

It seems like Client Liasion intend on finishing the year on a high note as the duo also recently announced that they will be releasing a remastered edition of their eponymous 2017 debut EP on vinyl for the first time.

‘Intervention’ marks the fifth straight standalone single the duo have released in the last couple of years and one has to hope that a new album is in the works.

Client Liaison’s last full album was Diplomatic Immunity, which was released back in 2016. However, the duo have mentioned they they’ve been working on a second album from time to time, though when that will arrive remains up in the air as only they know the answer to that question.

In the meantime, we’ll have to settle for periodic single releases from the indie-pop duo but here’s hoping ‘Intervention’ is just the start of something big for them.

Check out ‘Intervention’ by Client Liaison: