With Coachella mere days away, the buzz around the iconic festival’s lineup is reaching fever pitch.

The California festival is back with an eclectic array of artists. Headliners this year include the likes of Tyler, the Creator, Lana Del Rey, and Doja Cat, with highly anticipated comebacks from bands such as No Doubt and Sublime.

Beyond the headliners, Coachella’s undercard is equally compelling, offering a diverse mix that caters to fans of genres ranging from legacy rock to EDM and Latin trap. Over 150 artists will take the stage, spread across the festival’s sprawling 78-acre venue.

To help you navigate this musical maze, here’s our guide to some of the acts to catch at Coachella this month.

Chappell Roan

The next big US pop star? There’s every chance it could be Chappell Roan. Fresh from touring with Olivia Rodrigo, Roan’s bringing her exuberant queer-pop anthems to California this month. Expect new track “Good Luck, Babe!” to go down a storm with the crowd.

Grimes

After courting headlines for non-music reasons more often than not in recent times, Grimes is returning to doing what she does best at Coachella. She’ll be eager to impress in her first appearance at the festival since 2016.

Faye Webster

Coachella loves a surprise guest appearance, and don’t bet against Lil Yachty stepping out during Faye Webster’s set. The indie singer-songwriter released her new album, Underdressed at the Symphony, in March, and Lil Yachts memorably guested on album highlight “Lego Ring”. Webster’s music will be the ideal breezy soundtrack for those in need of a chill time at the festival.

Brittany Howard

Best known for her work with blues rock band Alabama Shakes, Howard is set to command the stage with her seriously powerful voice and new material from her second solo album, What Now, released just a few months ago.

J Balvin

Before he heads to Australia and New Zealand in September, reggaeton icon J Balvin (he isn’t called the ‘Prince of Reggaeton’ for nothing) will look to impress at Coachella. Likely to pull a huge crowd, J Balvin hasn’t released an album since 2021’s Jose, but he’ll be armed with plenty of big anthems to keep those watching entertained.