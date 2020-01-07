The Cold Chisel concert at All Saints Estate in Victoria’s Rutherglen wine region has been cancelled tonight due to bushfires.

EPA Victoria rated the air quality of the venue “hazardous” as a result of bushfires in Albury, Wodonga and surrounding areas. The Bureau of Meteorology advised that wind conditions were unlikely to improve an already unsafe situation.

“We are extremely disappointed to cancel today’s event at All Saints Estate but the unsafe conditions give us no other option,” shared Roundhouse Entertainment Promoter, Michael Newton. “Our first priority is the safety of patrons, staff and artists and with air quality on the site and in surrounding areas now at a hazardous level, we have no other option but to cancel today’s show.

“We have been on-site for the past week preparing for the show, and sadly we have seen the air quality deteriorate to a level where we have been advised that it would not be safe to proceed. We are also concerned about traffic, given the fires in the area. This is a really unfortunate situation. We do not cancel shows lightly, and we are devastated that we have had to cancel what would have been our first show for 2020.”

All tickets purchased for the concert will be eligible for a refund. As it stands the remaining sold-out A Day on the Green shows in Victoria, at Rochford Wines in the Yarra Valley on Friday and Mt Duneed Estate in Geelong on Saturday, “will go ahead as planned”. You can find the remaining dates below.

Friday, 10th January

A Day on the Green

Rochford Wines, Yarra Valley

Tickets: Ticketmaster

Saturday, 11th January

A Day on the Green

Mt Duneed Estate, Geelong

Tickets: Ticketmaster

Saturday, 18th January

Hope Estate, Hunter Valley

Tickets: Ticketek

Sunday, 19th January

Scully Park, Tamworth

Tickets: Ticketmaster

Friday, 24th January

Bankwest Stadium, Sydney

Tickets: Ticketek

Saturday, 25th January

Stuart Park, Wollongong NSW

Tickets: Ticketmaster

Thursday, 30th January

Stage 88, Canberra

Tickets: Ticketmaster

Saturday, 1st February

A Day on the Green

Heifer Station Wines, Orange NSW

Tickets: Ticketmaster

Saturday, 8th February

A Day on The Green

Tickets: Ticketmaster

Donate to the Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery here.

Donate to the NSW Rural Fire Services here.

Donate to WIRES here and the RSPCA Relief here.