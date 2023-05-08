It looks like Coldplay will be touring Australia this year.

A surprising video appeared on Live Nation Australia’s Twitter account yesterday, revealing that Coldplay would at least be coming to Perth’s Optus Stadium.

And this show has now appeared on Live Nation Australia’s official website, with Coldplay’s name changed to “Place Hold Artist” (I prefer Place Hold Artist’s earlier stuff). According to the website, Coldplay’s world tour will hit Perth on Saturday, November 18th.

Due to Live Nation Australia expecting “extremely high demand” for tickets, fans are encouraged to register for the pre-sale from now until Friday, May 12th at 12pm AWST.

Registered fans will then receive a unique pre-sale access code the following Monday between 8-9am AWST, with the pre-sale staying open until Monday, May 15th at 10am AWST. The general public sale will then begin on Tuesday, May 16th at 10am AWST.

#MOTSWT pic.twitter.com/B9xbTEA1b6
— Live Nation Australia (@LiveNationAU) May 7, 2023

While Perth’s the only officially confirmed date for Coldplay’s Australian leg of their world tour, fans will be hoping it’s going to last longer than Taylor Swift’s Australian visit.

Music industry insiders believe that the pop superstar’s trip Down Under will only consist of a very short run of tour dates early next year. According to these insiders, Swift may only play the two biggest cities – Sydney and Melbourne – before hopping over to New Zealand (presumably for one stop in Auckland).

Coldplay fans can join Live Nation Australia’s waitlist to be the first to find out when more Australian dates are announced.

The upcoming show will be Chris Martin and co.’s first performance in the country since 2016. They’re touring in support of their 2021 album Music of the Spheres, which topped the ARIA Albums Chart.

Coldplay 2023 Australian Tour

More information available via livenation.com.au

Saturday, November 18th

Optus Stadium, Perth, WA