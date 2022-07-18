Men at Work icon Colin Hay is returning to the land Down Under for his first tour in Australia in years.

After spending a lot of time recently touring globally with Ringo Starr & His All-Star Band, the musician is set undergo a highly-anticipated solo tour around Australia throughout November.

Beginning in Bendigo on Thursday, November 3rd, he’ll then visit 8 more towns and cities before concluding the tour in Thirroul on Sunday, November 20th (see full dates below).

Hay recently released the solo album Now and the Evermore, which featured contributions from Starr. “The first thing you’ll hear on Now And The Evermore, is a drum fill played by Ringo Starr. This is terribly exciting, because for me growing up, there was The Beatles, and then there was everybody else,” he said about the album.

“Some days I think we’re still trying to make something that’s as close as possible to Rubber Soul when their creative wellspring was starting to bubble over. With this new record, I tried to make it sound as beautiful as I could. Sometimes beauty hurts, but it’s a good pain.”

A masterful singer-songwriter and one of the finest storytellers of his generation, a live performance by Hay is one not to be missed. Tickets for the tour go on sale this Friday, July 22nd at 10am local time.

Colin Hay 2022 Australian Tour

Thursday, November 3rd

Capital Theatre, Bendigo, VIC (8pm)

Tickets

Friday, November 4th

Melbourne Recital Centre, Melbourne, VIC (8pm)

Tickets

Saturday, November 5th

Melbourne Recital Centre, Melbourne, VIC (8pm)

Tickets

Friday, November 11th

HOTA Kings Theatre, Gold Coast, QLD (8pm)

Tickets

Saturday, November 12th

Caloundra Events Centre, Caloundra, QLD (8pm)

Tickets

Sunday, November 13th

Brisbane Powerhouse, New Farm, QLD (6.30pm)

Tickets

Wednesday, November 16th

Canberra Theatre, Canberra, ACT (8pm)

Tickets

Friday, November 18th

Concourse Concert Hall, Chatswood, NSW (8pm)

Tickets

Saturday, November 19th

Sydney Recital Hall, Sydney, NSW (8pm)

Tickets

Sunday, November 20th

Anita’s Theatre, Thirroul, NSW (7.30pm)

Tickets