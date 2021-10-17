Hours after having his third son baptised at the Vatican in Rome, UFC fighter Conor McGregor has allegedly punched a well-known Italian DJ in the face, leaving him with a broken nose.

Francesco Faccinetti, known professionally as DJ Francesco or Oz, took to Instagram stories to describe the allegedly unprovoked attack and show off his injuries.

“I took a punch for nothing,” he says in the video.

“That punch could go to anyone. My friends, my wife or other friends. That’s why I decided to sue Conor McGregor because he is a violent and dangerous person.”

The attack happened in front of Faccinetti’s wife and other witnesses at the St. Regis hotel at around 2.30am local time.

The couple had been partying and ‘having fun’ with McGregor before things took a turn when McGregor reportedly invited them to another party, then punched Faccinetti when he accepted the invitation.

His wife Wilma shared her account of what happened on Instagram as well (translation via BloodyElbow):

“Then out of nowhere, he threw a punch in the face of Francesco. He was inviting us to another party. Francesco said, ‘Okay, let’s go’ and he hit him. Luckily, he [Francesco] was very close so he [McGregor] couldn’t load up on his punch. Francesco flew back, fell on the table, and then on the ground. The first thing that came to mind was ‘are we kidding? Is it a show?’ Then I was paralyzed. I turned around and saw that his friends were holding him against the wall because he wanted to continue beating Francesco. Then they took him away. I turned on the light and the guards turned them off. Francesco was bleeding. I wanted to help him and the guards chased us away. “He will stay in Italy until October 26th. If you see him stay away from him. Don’t go near him and ask for autographs because he is an unstable and dangerous person.”

The accusations come just one month almost to the day after McGregor launched himself at Machine Gun Kelly on the VMAs red carpet, after which McGregor said, “Nothing happened with me, I only fight real fighters, people that actually fight… I certainly don’t fight little vanilla boy rappers.”