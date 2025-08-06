After weeks of speculation, it’s been revealed that CORE will indeed be heading to Australia.

Though it was speculated last month that Tomorrowland could be heading our way, Rolling Stone AU/NZ confirmed that organisers were, in fact, eying off a debut Australian trip with its iconic CORE stage.

That news has been made official today (August 7th), with confirmation that it will hit Melbourne in November 2026.

Per organisers: “Initially born in the lush green surroundings of Tomorrowland as one of its most iconic and beloved stages, CORE now represents its own universe and musical DNA within Tomorrowland.

“Teaming up with agencies Framed and Pitch Control, CORE Melbourne will capture the essence of the brand: a unique festival that blends the finest music in a natural, enchanting setting.”

The lineup and ticket details are expected to be revealed in early 2026.

After two successful events in Medellín, Colombia, this year, CORE will also return to the same location next year, as well as hold two debut US shows in Los Angeles.

“We are thrilled to bring the iconic CORE stage to Australia,” spokesperson Debby Wilmsen said.

“As one of the signature experiences of Tomorrowland, CORE represents the essence of our music, art, and stage design. We look forward to sharing this unique atmosphere with fans in Australia and around the world.”

The news comes after a successful 2025 edition for Tomorrowland, despite a fire tearing through the intricate main stage on the eve of its opening day. However, an unlikely saviour came from heavy metal legends Metallica, who airlifted stage parts from their M72 World Tour stored in Austria at the 11th hour.