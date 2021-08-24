Corey Taylor has given fans another update as he continues to battle a breakthrough infection of COVID-19, saying it’s the “worst” he’s ever been sick in his life.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Taylor posted a video to speak about his ongoing battle against the virus.

“Hey everybody. I just wanted to give you an update,” he began.

“First of all, I hope everybody’s well out there. Second, I am out of the woods. I’m still positive. But the fever’s gone, aches are gone. I’m sweating everything out. I’m still congested.

“But I’m slowly but surely making my way. It shouldn’t be too much longer before I test negative. So, I mean, that’s great.

“I wanted to say thank you very much to everyone who sent their best wishes and to all my family and friends who reached out,” he continued. “You have no idea how much that means to me.

Corey went on to say that he believes being vaccinated saved him from being even more ill as a result of the virus which continues to cause havoc across the world.

Love Metal? Get the latest Metal news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

“I also wanna say that because I was vaccinated, I truly believe that is what helped me get over the break. I mean, this is the worst I’ve ever been sick in my life.

“Had I not been vaccinated, I shudder to think how bad it would have been. But because I had that extra little bit of protection, man, it definitely helped me get through it. So — go, go, go. If you’re still on the fence, I’m telling you right now it’s the best thing you can do for yourself.

“Count the days down, and hopefully I will see you guys soon,” Corey added. “All right? Take care of yourselves. Stay safe.”

The message from the 47-year-old comes a day after his wife took to social media to update fans on his condition.

Alicia Taylor, who is a member of the dance group Cherry Bombs, posted on Twitter: “Wanted to give you guys an update: Corey is doing well and thanks everyone for the sweet thoughts and messages. Ready to get him home as soon as it’s safe, so I can take care of him!

“He (very luckily) hasn’t lost his sense of taste or smell so I send him stupid amounts of snacks, hydration powders, and yummy desserts.”

Corey was scheduled to play at the Astronomicon convention in Ann Arbor, Michigan over the weekend, but was forced to pull out because of his diagnosis.

“Hello, Astronomicon, Corey here. I hope everybody is well,” Corey said in a video posted to social media.

“I wish I had better news. I woke up today and tested positive, and I’m very, very sick. So I’m not gonna be able to make it this weekend, and I am absolutely devastated. I am so sorry.

“I hope everyone has a good time, and I promise you I will absolutely try to get back there as soon as I can. I should be okay — it’s the flu. I’m vaccinated, so I’m not worried. But I certainly wouldn’t want to spread it to anyone else. So, everybody be safe out there. And thank you so much. And I will see you again, I promise.”

You can read more about this topic on the Metal Observer.