On October 2nd, Slipknot and Stone Sour frontman Corey Taylor will unveil his highly-anticipated debut solo record, CMFT.

Ahead of the record’s release, the rocker took part in a lengthy interview with Forbes, that saw him delve into everything from his childhood, penning a solo record for the first time, the pandemic, cancel culture and the current state of American politics.

During the interview, Taylor was asked whether he finds the current political discourse to be hypocritical and tiring. To which he revealed he finds it, “fucking exhausting.”

“The problem is that people on both sides are absolutely exhausted by the energy of the other. It’s not just the right, the left is just as fucking crazy and dumbass,” he explained. “It is absolutely fucking exhausting listening to these people try and control shit. If they’re not trying to control the way you act or think, they’re trying to control the way you fucking talk, they’re trying to control the things that you should be offended by.

“Look, there’s a very clear list of things that you should be offended by: anything racist or anything that has to do with trying to kill people,” he continued. “Everything else is open to interpretation and it all depends on where you grew up, who you grew up with, and what you think in your own fucking head. And it’s a war for the language right now. A war for the language that we use and that we’re allowed to use.

“I get it on both sides. I usually try to stay in the middle and say the things that need to be said, that aren’t weighed down with the jargon. But because I’m perceived on both sides as being on either side, it’s a ‘shut up and sing’ situation.”

Taylor went on to detail how he believes he is perceived by both sides of the political spectrum.

“The liberals think that I’m this knuckle-dragging mook who just wants to drink Mountain Dew and smoke Marlboro Reds and stare into the sky,” He mused. “The far-right thinks I’m this liberal snowflake who wants everybody to get their paychecks so we can all drink jasmine coffee and pick each other’s asses. I’m neither, man.”

The second track off the forthcoming album, ‘Culture Head’, promises an indictment of both the left and the right.

“The first verse is about the right, the second verse is about the left,” he explains.

“It’s really about me being in the middle, saying, ‘There’s a part of me that would really love to have you guys kill each other, because then maybe the people who were left would have some common sense.'”

Elsewhere in the interview, Taylor offered his take on the eternally-polarising concept of cancel culture.

“I think that’s what’s happened, we’ve seen too many people pushed off the cancel culture cliff who didn’t really deserve it, because of this all-or-nothing quote-unquote morality that the left has.

“It’s so fucking full of shit and so hypocritical that it’s going to bite them in the ass. It used to be that there was a real moral center, honestly to both sides, and now we’ve abandoned that for the extremes.”

Yesterday, Corey Taylor announced that he will be celebrating the release of CMFT with a momentous global live-stream. On Friday, October 2nd, to coincide with the release of the record, Taylor will take to The Forum in Los Angeles to debut the record in full.

Forum Or Against ‘Em will be a full-scale arena production. The pay-per-view show will also have special access to a pre-show featuring exclusive footage and interviews. Order tickets here.

Check out the trailer for the Corey Taylor live spectacle, Forum Or Against ‘Em: