To mark the release of his debut solo album CMFT, Corey Taylor will showcase a full arena production concert live-stream at LA’s The Forum.

The release of Corey Taylor‘s CMFT is almost upon us, and he is marking the event in a very Corey Taylor way. On October 2nd, coinciding with the release of what is his debut solo album, Corey Taylor will perform a global live-stream concert at The Forum in Los Angeles.

Titled Forum Or Against ‘Em, the stream will feature a full-scale arena production. The set-list includes the entirety of CMFT, select songs from the respective discographies of Slipknot and Stone Sour, as well as covers. The pay-per-view show will also have special access to a pre-show featuring exclusive footage and interviews.

“I’ve been saying since the beginning I’d find a way to bring this music and this band to the people,” Taylor said in a press release. “And I’m honored that The Forum let us do just that. It’s CMFT in its entirety. It’s songs I’ve shared over the years. It’s a celebration, and I’m so stoked to party with all of you.”

In a trailer accompanying the release announcement, Taylor reminisces his first performance at The Forum.

“The first time I played The Forum was 2001. It was right after 9/11,” he says. “Crazy things were happening. The air was really thick with tension. People needed the show. They needed that release. It feels a lot like right now.”

“People need music like this in their lives,” He continues. “People need something to look forward to, like this. From a personal standpoint, I’ve been waiting my whole life to play this show.”

For long-time fans of Taylor, CMFT marks a new era in his glittering career. Speaking to Forbes earlier this year about how CMFT ‘reinspired’ him, Taylor said: “It’s the first time in a long time that I was surrounded by people who wanted to make music for the same reason that I did, and that was just to make incredible music, being excited about the opportunity to make something massive.”

CMFT releases on Friday, October 2nd. Order tickets for Forum Or Against ‘Em here.

Watch the trailer for Corey Taylor’s Forum Or Against ‘Em: