Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor has revealed that he’s keen to expand his musical repertoire with a “whiskey jazz” album “at some point.”

During a recent GalaxyCon video chat, Taylor discussed his desire to delve into “the dirtier side of jazz.”

“I definitely want to do a jazz album at some point. I talked about it in a couple of different interviews and stuff,” he explained.

Taylor continued, “But I definitely have a certain style of jazz that I gravitate towards more – like a dirtier side of jazz, the whiskey jazz is what they call it…

“I definitely still want to do a darker acoustic album. I don’t write stuff like that all the time, and the reason I don’t do that is because it’s so easy for me, I can write that shit in my sleep.

“I like tripping out on all the genres that I grew up listening to and trying to create some amalgam hybrid that is exciting and kind of pops and gets people into the stuff that I was listening to.

He added, “Other than that, I don’t know, man. I’ve done it all.”

Love Metal? Get the latest Metal news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

It’s not the first time Corey has expressed interest in tackling a new genre. Back in 2016, he told RadioVegas.Rocks’s Chaotic Radio that he was keen to create a “dark jazz” album.

“I’ve actually been thinking about doing something like this — putting together a quartet or a quintet and doing a jazz album, like a dark jazz album, recording it live in a room,” he said at the time.

“It won’t sell shit. It would really just be for my own fucking personal collection… ‘Cause I love jazz. A lot of people don’t realise that — I listen to a lot of ’40s and ’50s jazz.

“And there is this… the haunting stuff that [Billie] Holiday would do, the older stuff that Charlie Parker would do, when he was really fucked up — that would be the stuff that I would be closer to.

Taylor added that he’s even come up with some “jazzy versions” of his own tracks.

“Probably something like ‘Prosthetics’, I think would be really, really cool. And then ‘Bother’ — I’ve got a really cool jazzy version of ‘Bother’ that could be really cool.”

You can read more about this topic on the Metal Observer.

Check out Corey Taylor on GalaxyCon Live’s video chat: