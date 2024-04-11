Cosmo’s Midnight have announced their new album, Stop Thinking, Start Feeling.

The Sydney-based dance duo’s third studio album has a confirmed release date of Friday, May 24th, with Sony backing their fresh record. This highly-anticipated album has been crafted in parts across the globe, with sessions in Los Angeles, London, and their homeland, Australia, contributing to its international flair.

The build-up to this announcement has been marked by a series of single releases that began in 2022. Fans have already been treated to six tracks that will feature on the album, starting with “Can’t Do Without (My Baby)” which dropped in February 2022. The momentum continued with “Bang My Line”, a collaboration with Tkay Maidza, unveiled in May the same year. Last year saw the release of “Gimme Some More’ featuring Shungudzo in October and “Borrowed Time” with Forest Claudette in December.

Kicking off 2024 with a bang, Cosmo’s Midnight released two more singles to whet the appetite of their listeners: “Fantasy”, featuring Franc Moody, made its debut in February, followed by “Chance on You” with Kučka last month. That’s quite the guest list.

The duo shared their vision for the album in a press statement, expressing their desire for listeners to connect deeply with the music’s essence. “We want people to listen to the music and feel in touch with the innateness of the music’s feeling,” they said. “We try to create a world that you can get in [and] insert yourself into, whether it be escapism or fantasising about being somewhere you’d rather be. It’s a way to transport you.”

True to form, Cosmo’s Midnight have taken the reins on production for Stop Thinking, Start Feeling just as they did with their previous albums. They’ve also co-written every track, sharing the credits with their featured collaborators, who bring their own unique flair to the project. The album boasts a diverse array of talents including English songwriter Ashley Hicklin, singer-songwriter Leo Stannard, and Brett Ramson from Winston Surfshirt.

With Stop Thinking, Start Feeling, Cosmo’s Midnight are poised to continue their trajectory as one of Australia’s most exciting musical exports, blending their signature sound with global influences.

Cosmo’s Midnight’s Stop Thinking, Start Feeling is out May 24th via Sony (pre-save/pre-order here).