It looks like Tones and I is taking Kanye’s Sunday Service choir on tour in the US next year – and she’s teasing something special for us Aussies, too.

“In case any of you guys need a little lift up today!” she posted, tagging the group.

“Also planning something special for Australia soon! Miss you.”

One fan commented, “Omggg (sic) please say this is what we get in the us tourrrrr (sic).”

The reply from Tones was a simple, “Yes.”

Tones has been posting footage of the Sunday Service Collective on Instagram for a couple of weeks now, including clips of the group singing her hit single ‘Fly Away’.

Her North American tour will take in 18 dates throughout March, but it sounds like we can expect Tones home soon after that.

The last time the choir posted about performing with Kanye West was from backstage at the Chicago listening party for Donda.

Of course, Tones is pretty much BFFs with Macklemore these days, and she was the first artist to perform a pop-up show in his Bogey Boys concept store in Seattle, Washington last month.

She’s also found a fan in Selling Sunset‘s Chrishell Stause – who hopefully isn’t selling her a Hollywood Hills mega-mansion anytime soon to lure her to the US permanently.

The title track from her latest album, ‘Welcome to the Madhouse’ has also appeared on the soundtrack to The Addams Family 2.

In keeping with the spooky theme, Tones will be hosting a Halloween party/show in Los Angeles tomorrow, with G Flip in support.

G Flip shared the news on their Instagram stories, as well as posting a little snippet of what they might be up to in the U S of A a couple of weeks ago… hanging out with Lewis Capaldi.

Watch ‘The Addams Family 2’ clip featuring Tones and I’s ‘Welcome to the Madhouse’: