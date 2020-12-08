Courtney Love has taken to Instagram to recall a truly chaotic evening of partying with Oasis legend Liam Gallagher.

Recalling a story that took place on a night out in London in the early 2000s. Courtney Love was out drinking when she was struck with the desire to party with Britpop beloved badboy Liam Gallagher.

“‘I want Liam. Can we get me Liam?’ I said,” she recalled. Eventually, she got a hold of him and an evening of drug-fuelled debauchery began. As the night progressed it was just her and Liam left, and Love was treated to an early preview of Oasis’ 2002 Heathen Chemistry track ‘Songbird’.

“At some point, sunrise almost with everyone else gone ( that gross almost sun rise feel! You all know it!) he grabs a guitar and after I play “hold onto me” which I was extremely proud of , my first love song,” she wrote. “He goes next and plays the most sublime “songbird” . I kept thinking . Liams [sic] the talent ! It’s not Noel! ( unfair I’m sure . It’s them both ).

“Months later “songbird “ which I’d told all that would listen was a work of such sublime game changing beauty , George Harrison aspect included , was released . but when it was recorded a minor tempo change had ruined ( for me) the alchemical magic of “songbird” still a lovely song but that sunrise cokey come down London morning it was … THE BEST SONG EVER.”

Courtney Love recently dropped hints that a Hole reunion may well be on the cards. Love sat down with NME to discuss moving to London, working on new solo music, and the long-rumoured reunion.

When asked if there was ever a chance of the band getting back together, Love detailed that she isn’t ruling it out, and she’s been taking guitar lessons in preparation.

“Before I came back I actually had Melissa and Patty come with our tech to this old-world rehearsal studio,” she revealed. “We had a good session, but it takes a bit of time to get back into the rhythm of it all. It’s something I’d love to do and been taking guitar lessons over Zoom during lockdown and I’m writing again so we’ll see!”