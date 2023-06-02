Queer pop duo Cry Club have shared a dazzling new single just in time for Pride Month.

“Cry About It” is a fantasy anthem, an ode to finding the guts to tell someone how you really feel about them.

“Lyrically, this song is the fantasy of meeting someone who absolutely fucking sucks, telling them to fuck off, and not regretting a single word,” vocalist Heather Riley says. “I both admire and resent people who aren’t afraid to take up space, because I spend so much of my time trying not to hurt anyone’s feelings (usually at the expense of my own).”

Guitarist Jono Tooke drew inspiration “Cry About It” from the “properly mean riffs” of the likes of Nova Twins, IDLES and Royal Blood (although admitting to admiring Royal Blood this week is rather unfortunate timing), and Tooke’s crunching rhythms drive Cry Club’s song to a satisfying conclusion.

The song’s glitchy music video uses a CRT to enhance the retro aesthetic, with the duo being hugely influenced by the horror genre. “The combination of the analogue & digital worlds both freaking out in a controlled environment feels very similar to the experience of us making our music,” Tooke adds about the video.

“Cry About It” is the latest taste of the band’s upcoming second album, Spite Will Save Me, which is set for release later this month. It follows previously well-received singles “Hocus Pocus” and “I Want More”.

According to Cry Club, their new album is the beginning of their villain era. “If our first album is about queer pride, this one is absolutely queer wrath,” Riley explains. “Most importantly we love it, and that’s the biggest takeaway for us. Though it’s heavier than our first album, it’s still true to who we are as a band, but more self-assured and unapologetically feral.”

Love Pop? Get the latest Pop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Cry Club’s “Cry About It” is out now. Spite Will Save Me is out June 23rd (pre-save/pre-order here).