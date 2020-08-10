Comedian D.L. Hughley has said Kanye West is “exactly like” US President Donald Trump and has claimed that the rapper is “conveniently ill when it serves his purpose.”

Appearing over video for an interview with Fanroom Live, Hughley didn’t hold back on his thoughts about ‘Famous’ rapper, who has previously spoken out about his diagnosis of bipolar disorder.

“There is no doubt that he suffers from some level of mental illness, but it isn’t why he’s misogynistic, it isn’t why he’s disrespectful to our history,” Hughley said in the interview.

“You don’t have to be mentally ill to put an asterisk on slavery and he consistently does it – whether it’s Harriet Tubman, when he denigrated her, whether he’s talking about slaves—he’s not so mentally ill that he’ll talk about any other people. He talks about people he can get away with.”

“He’s not so ill that he’s trying to be a disruptor in the political forum,” Hughley explained. “He took $5 million in the PPP payments. So he seems to be conveniently ill when it serves his purposes. And, to me, Kanye West is exactly like Donald Trump so it would make sense they are attracted to one another.”

“They’re both amoral, their both demagogues. You know what’s funny? Generally, when you say the things he does, you don’t live in Wyoming on a sprawling ranch — you live on an underpass and you walk around with signs that say ‘Jesus is coming, repent.’ And people don’t pray for you.” D.L. Hughley added.

The 57-year-old went on to vent his frustrations over fans seemingly rewarding Ye’s erratic behaviour and his lack of willingness to get help, despite having the resources to do so.

“He even made money designing clothes to look like homeless people and Americans bought it for hundreds of dollars,” Hughley added.

“While we’re praying for people who can help themselves, let’s save a little prayer for people that can’t.”

