D4vd has officially been axed from the 2025 Spilt Milk festival lineup as an investigation into the body of a missing teenager found in a Tesla registered to the singer continues.

In a statement issued today (September 25th), Spilt Milk confirmed that the US artist will not be joining the Australian regional touring festival this year, after he was quietly removed from the advertised lineup last week.

“Last week we removed d4vd from our website and marketing out of respect for the unfolding story,” a statement reads.

“We can now confirm d4vd will not perform at Spilt Milk and we are working on a replacement booking which we’ll announce as soon as it’s finalised.”

Tickets for d4vd’s headline shows while in the country have also been quietly scrapped. Tone Deaf has contacted promoters for comment.

According to a previously released statement, Burke has been “cooperating” with authorities during the investigation. He has not been named as a suspect or a person of interest, nor has he been accused of any crimes.

The body was discovered in the Tesla trunk after police were called to a tow yard in Hollywood to investigate reports of a foul smell coming from the car. It took a week for medical examiners to identify the victim as 15-year-old Celeste Rivas, who had been missing for over a year. Burke was on tour when Rivas’ body was discovered, and he continued to play shows.