Human remains have been discovered in an impounded Tesla reportedly registered to 20-year-old musician d4vd.

As per People, the Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call on Monday, September 8th, regarding a foul odour emanating from what appeared to be human remains in a vehicle on the 1000 block of N. Mansfield Avenue.

The 2023 Tesla had been sitting in an impound lot for several days before the grisly discovery was made before 12:30pm. According to ABC 7’s Eyewitness News, the vehicle is registered in Hempstead, Texas to David Anthony Burke, d4vd’s legal name. Authorities reportedly found the body wrapped inside a bag within the Tesla’s front trunk.

Investigators revealed that the car was reported abandoned in the Hollywood Hills nearly five days prior to the discovery and was subsequently towed to the impound lot. The identity of the deceased has not been released, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Despite the ongoing investigation, d4vd has maintained his regular social media presence in recent days. On September 8th, the same day authorities discovered the remains, he announced the forthcoming release of a deluxe version of his debut album. “Withered Deluxe: Marcescence OUT SEPTEMBER 19TH!!!” he posted on Instagram, sharing the accompanying album artwork.

The musician elaborated on the project, stating: “every song written exclusively by me on my phone baby, this is a passion project i put together to make sure i didn’t lose the raw emotional weight my music carries and how much it means to u all. Thank you to all the friends who collaborated with me on this everyone ATE THEIR VERSES UP.”

The Los Angeles Police Department continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding the discovery of the remains and their connection to the impounded vehicle.

D4vd is due to embark on the Australian leg of his world tour at the end of the year, with headline dates confirmed for Sydney, Brisbane and Melbourne this December. The shows go alongside his previously announced appearances at Spilt Milk Festival.

The genre-blurring artist is touring in support of his debut album, WITHERED.

“This tour is about more than just the music,” he said. “It’s about the community we’ve built — the ones that have grown with me and inspired this next chapter. WITHERED is the most personal thing I’ve made, and I wanted the people on stage with me to reflect that journey.”

d4vd’s Australian leg of the ‘WITHERED World Tour’ follows his 2024 run, where he performed off the back of breakout single “Romantic Homicide”. Since then, the singer-songwriter has continued to build momentum, touring with SZA and making his Coachella debut, all before turning 21.