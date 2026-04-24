D4vd was reportedly dropped by his label quietly late last year as the disgraced musician was at the centre of a murder investigation.

According to Rolling Stone, as well as being dropped by Interscope Records, Universal Music Group has been helping some of its artists who have previously collaborated with the disgraced musician – real name David Anthony Burke – to remove those songs from streaming platforms.

Following the investigation, which also saw Burke removed from the 2025 lineup of Australia’s Spilt Milk festival, he was arrested last week and charged with the murder of Hernandez, who was found dismembered and decomposed in the front trunk of his towed Tesla last September.

Burke has been charged with one count of first-degree murder with special circumstances, including lying in wait and financial gain, as well as separate counts involving sexual acts with a minor and mutilation of human remains. He pleaded not guilty at his arraignment.

Prosecutors say Rivas was last seen entering Burke’s Hollywood Hills home on April 23rd, 2025, and was not heard from again. They contend she was killed that day and that her body was mutilated on or about May 5th.

Burke’s lawyers said in a statement that their client “did not murder Celeste Rivas Hernandez, and he was not the cause of her death.”

Earlier this week in an LA courtroom, a prosecutor revealed Burke’s iCloud account, which was obtained by investigators, “contains a significant amount of child pornography”.

Lawyers are still pushing for an immediate preliminary hearing in his first-degree-murder case. The judge set a follow-up hearing for April 29th to go over evidence production, while the first day of Burke’s preliminary hearing, a mini-trial that will review evidence in open court, was set for May 1st.

“It’s been an informative hearing,” Marilyn Bednarski, a defence lawyer, told the court as her client watched on.

From The Music Network