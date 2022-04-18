According to new reports, investigations into DaBaby’s bowling alley assault case have stalled due to non-cooperation by Brandon Bills.

Investigations into DaBaby’s bowling alley assault case have reportedly stalled due to non-cooperation from Brandon Bills.

According to TMZ, Bills has reportedly decided not to assist with the investigation. Despite the fact that the incident was filmed on camera and is still active, authorities cannot proceed with Bills’ assistance.

At present, it is unclear why Bills has refused to cooperate.

The investigation refers to an incident back in February, when DaBaby and his crew attacked Brandon “Bills$” Curiel, brother to DaniLeigh – with whom DaBaby has a child – at a bowling alley in Los Angeles. Footage of the attack showed DaBaby throwing the first punch, followed by Bills trying to defend himself as multiple people hit him.

Bills later sued DaBaby for the assault, seeking compensation for medical bills and emotional distress.

At the time, DaBaby’s team dismissed the suit as a ‘quick money grab’, countering that it was Brandon who had first threatened the rapper and instigated violence.

Love Hip Hop? Get the latest Hip Hop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

DaBaby himself spoke about the incident in an appearance on The Breakfast Club radio: “Yeah, man, I don’t know how the world work today. Ya feel me? But I’m still scared of the situation now man. I heard it was gonna be rough on me, so I don’t really wanna speak on that. N **** might pop up downstairs.”

In November 2021, DaBaby was also criticised for getting into a fight with DaniLeigh on Instagram live, following which he also called the police. In a statement that followed, the rapper alleged that he was “beat on and yelled at and chased around” by DaniLeigh.

DaniLeigh refuted his claims in her own statement, saying: “This all goes to say that this man is a fucking coward,” before adding in another post that the rapper “ain’t even been here this whole time that I’ve had this child.”

For more on this topic, follow the Hip Hop Observer.