DaBaby has responded to Fat Joe calling him the 2Pac of 2021 and unsurprisingly, he seems pretty stoked by the comparison.

Earlier this year, Fat Joe discussed DaBaby and 2Pac in an interview with Rap City ’21. Now, DaBaby has reshared a clip from the interview along with the caption: “agreed… but they gone salt that down to Crack.”

The conversation came about when Fat Joe was asked to list a modern equivalent to 2Pac during a game of word association.

“I should know the 2Pac one…I don’t know, it’s hard to be these guys. You be asking some crazy stuff. I would say DaBaby,” he said.

It’s certainly a bold claim for Fat Joe to make, given the controversy that has surrounded DaBaby over recent months.

ICYMI, the rapper has been widely condemned for making homophobic comments while performing at the Rolling Loud festival back in July.

However, it appears the backlash hasn’t affected his career, as he just released a new song with Lil Wayne called ‘Lonely,’ which sees him allude to the criticism he has recieved.

On top of that, last month he dropped a freestyle rap over WizKid and Tems’ track ‘Essence’, where he also appears to reference recent events.

“I just feel like, you know, when situations like this present themselves, man, And people try to, you know, assassinate your character, man/ And assassinate who you are, man/ And everything you put that hard work in for, man/ Sometimes you gotta demonstrate, you know, that’s how I came here/ And I don’t mind demonstratin,” he said on the song.

“Tell me how the fuck it feel to follow behind a followin’-ass n**** on a computer, n****/ All of y’all some sheep-ass n*****, these n***** gullible,” he added.

Check out DaBaby responding to Fat Joe comparing him to 2Pac: