It seems that DaBaby is ready to jump genres.

The rapper took to social media to post a video singing along to J. Cole and Miguel’s 2013 track, ‘Power Trip’, as reported by Complex.

Holding his daughter in one arm, he captioned the video, “They done canceled yo daddy twin.” He added, “I’m switching to R&B, fuck a rap.”

While it remains unclear what exactly is next for DaBaby, in the mean time his mentor, 50 Cent recently spoke out in defence of the rapper, relating it to Chris Brown.

50 Cent said during an appearance on E!’s Nightly Pop, “Remember they tried to cancel Chris Brown five or six times.”

The ’21 Questions’ rapper also went onto say that DaBaby has had no “artist development” or “media training”. And this is why he slipped up.

He said, “He’s only two years into his career. There’s no artist development. There’s no strong A&R in this. There’s definitely no media training.”

“He just transitioned from being in that pool that everyone’s in as a Rap artist. Like, they didn’t notify him that he’s turning into a superstar.”

He also claims that since DaBaby did not have a team or publicist, it took longer for his apology to arrive.

DaBaby has been seemingly ‘cancelled’ following his homophobic rant at Rolling Loud Festival now approximately three weeks ago.

