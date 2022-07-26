A shooter who opened fire in Dallas airport earlier this week claimed she was Chris Brown’s wife and a prophet from God.

A shooter who opened fire in Dallas airport this week claimed she was married to Chris Brown and a prophet from God following her arrest.

Portia Odufuwa, 37, was opened fire on the premises of Dallas Love Field airport on Monday. Video evidence of the incident showed Odufuwa ducking into an airport bathroom, coming out in different clothing and opening fire.

She was apprehended after cops shot and wounded her. No one was injured during the incident. Her motives behind the shooting were unclear.

According to reports by the Dallas Morning News, Odufuwa had been arrested in connection to multiple crimes in the past, but had remained free due to lack of evidence or being declared mentally unfit for trial. Her alleged crimes include bank robbery, arson, and minor misdemeanours.

In multiple instances, Odufuwa told police that she was married to singer Chris Brown, giving his home address to the police, calling him her husband, and claiming she was living with the singer.

In an October 2019 instance, Odufuwa told authorities she was behind an arson incident in Mesquite.

“I am God’s prophet … I’m basically letting you all know that I am the cause of this fire,” she told the police, as stated in official records.

She was, however, never charged due to lack of evidence. In a separate bank robbery incident from April 2019, she was declared mentally unfit for trial and instead referred to inpatient and outpatient treatment. She received a similar verdict in another incident from June 2021, where she pulled a fire alarm.

